Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

