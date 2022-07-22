Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,641,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

