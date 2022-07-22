Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $85.04.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
