Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,974 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.