Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 80.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.