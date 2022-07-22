Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

