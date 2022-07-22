Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

