Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

OLED stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

