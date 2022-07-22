Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DJD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1,031.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 346.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DJD stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.