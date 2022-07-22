Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,384 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

COF opened at $114.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

