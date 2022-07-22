Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCI Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LCI Industries stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.