Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $37.99 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

