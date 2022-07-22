Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 11,066 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

