Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 20,137 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.