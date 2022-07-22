Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

