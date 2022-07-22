Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

