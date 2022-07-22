Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
