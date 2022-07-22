Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 794.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 49,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.32 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

