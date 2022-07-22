Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE A opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

