Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $319.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.91 and a 200 day moving average of $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.