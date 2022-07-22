Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,902 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

QuantumScape stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 7.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,893.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,893.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

