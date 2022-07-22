Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 603,800 Shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Cyren worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Cyren Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

