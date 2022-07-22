Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

