Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $73.27 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

