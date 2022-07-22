Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 130,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM opened at $119.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

