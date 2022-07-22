Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.70 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

