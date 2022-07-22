Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECL stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $91.04.

