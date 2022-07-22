Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

