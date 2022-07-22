Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.38%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.