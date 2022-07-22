BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 240,188 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

