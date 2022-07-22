Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,485,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

