Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $38.24

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $37.40. Cactus shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cactus Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

