Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 453,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

