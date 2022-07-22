Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %
CARR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.