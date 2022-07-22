Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

CARR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

