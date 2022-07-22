Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 293.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

