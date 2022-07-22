Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.27. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

