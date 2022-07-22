CIBC Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.41.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.28. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

