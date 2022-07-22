CIBC Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.41.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FM opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.28.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

