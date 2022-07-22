CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,718,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

