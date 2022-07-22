Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 233 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,485,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

