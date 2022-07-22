Comerica Bank Acquires 1,563 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 473,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.