Comerica Bank Buys 34,487 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 25.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

