Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

