Comerica Bank Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

