Comerica Bank Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 4.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 46,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 77.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $123.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

