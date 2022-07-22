Comerica Bank Has $2.66 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $55,839,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 481,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.0 %

IR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.