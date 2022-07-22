Comerica Bank Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.