Comerica Bank Has $2.98 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after acquiring an additional 296,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bruker by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.