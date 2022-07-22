Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Integer worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Integer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

