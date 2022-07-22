Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NX opened at $24.09 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $802.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

